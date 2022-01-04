ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: We need to calm down about Novak Djokovic – he’s not broken any rules

I don’t know much about tennis, and I know even less about Novak Djokovic, but I do think we might all try calming down about him going to entertain the crowds at the Australian Open. Despite admittedly suspicious appearances, and the genuine anger of many – not just in Australia – he might actually not be getting special treatment. It might not be corrupt. It might be annoying, but OK. He might have a perfectly valid reason for his Covid vaccine exemption after all, if he has had Covid already. It’s possible.Hypocrisy is obviously a terrible crime under the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Airline’s Tweet About Novak Djokovic Is Going Viral

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic currently finds himself in a sticky situation ahead of this year’s Australian Open. After arriving at the Melbourne airport on Wednesday, the Serbian superstar was denied entry due to an issue with his visa. Authorities reportedly held Djokovic, who received a medical exemption from vaccine requirements, at the airport for hours while they investigated his visa and exemption status.
TENNIS
Melbourne
Tennis
Australian Open
Instagram
Australia
Sports
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic's Dad Issues Ominous Threat To Australia If They Don't Let Him Into The Country

Novak Djokovic is officially on his way back to Serbia after having his visa cancelled, despite receiving an exemption to travel Down Under to compete in the Australian Open. Prior to the world No.1 tennis player's arrival, his father was making all sorts of ominous threats to authorities - and those demands have now, rather ironically, come back to bite him in the bum.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic will be sent home if Covid exemption insufficient – Australian PM

Australia’s Prime Minister has warned Novak Djokovic that he will be on the “next plane home” if his evidence for being exempted from Covid-19 vaccination rules is deemed insufficient.World number one Djokovic is poised to defend his Australian Open title this month after tournament organisers prompted public outrage by granting him permission to play.But the Serbian could yet face problems at the border as the country’s government has stated he requires “acceptable proof” that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison adamant the player will not receive any preferential treatment on arrival.Djokovic – a nine-time...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic has received ‘no special favour’ over Covid vaccine, Australian Open organisers insist

Australian Open organisers insist world number one Novak Djokovic has not benefited from “special favour” after being granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19.All players and staff at this month’s tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.Defending champion Djokovic – a nine-time winner – has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.Tournament director Craig Tiley said 26 unvaccinated players applied for exemption, with only a “handful” granted.“We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts...
TENNIS

