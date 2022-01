AUSTIN, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been reported missing and may be in the Austin area. According to a post from the sheriff's office on Jan. 6, Michael Sisk, 32, abruptly left his residence in the Dripping Springs area on Jan. 3. Authorities are concerned because Sisk has not been taking his prescription medicine for a mental illness he has.

