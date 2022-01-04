ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frosty cold start warms to near 60 degrees with a build up of clouds late. Not as cold...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#First Alert#Meteorologist
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYFF4.com

More rain coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, expect mixed precipitation early this evening with snow in the NC mountains and cold rain for everyone south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. The rain will dry and clear out after 11 p.m. After midnight, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper teens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News On 6

Dangerous Wind Chills And Cold Temperatures Across The Metro

Dangerous wind chills are affecting the metro on Thursday morning. Make sure you are layered up and dressed appropriately if you’re going to be outdoors. There will be a chance for a few flurries Thursday, but the biggest story is the cold. Highs will only reach the low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for central Indiana

Our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is here. The coldest air of the season will be with us overnight. Expect single-digit low temperatures with wind chill 0 to -10 below zero Friday morning. After a chilly Friday with highs in the 20s temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have rain late Saturday through early Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Winter temperatures return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
WHYY

Accumulating Snow Thursday Night into Friday Morning

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Meteorologist Adam Joseph says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning. THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Colder Air Returns Friday

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night. TONIGHT...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy