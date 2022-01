My No. 1 job as executive director of the Low Income Housing Institute is to provide affordable housing for workers in low-wage jobs and shelter for people experiencing homelessness. I firmly believe that housing is a human right and that it is a transformative vehicle to advance social justice. During the past few years in the Pacific Northwest, we have seen once-in-a-generation wildfires fill our sky with smoke become once-every-summer wildfires, and I believe now more so than ever that we must look at affordable housing as a climate-justice issue — and a climate solution.

HOMELESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO