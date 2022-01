LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the WNEP viewing area. Hospital systems like UPMC in Williamsport have been tracking the virus. "We are certainly seeing a surge in the number of people that are ill in our communities, but fortunately, it is a very mild illness compared to what we were seeing previously," said Dr. David Lopatofsky, the chief medical officer at UPMC Northcentral.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO