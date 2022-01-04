Graceland commemorates 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death with yearlong celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland is commemorating the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death with a yearlong celebration of his legacy, music and movies.

The yearlong celebration kicks off this week in Memphis during Elvis’ Birthday Celebration on Jan. 6-9, according to a release from Graceland.

Presley died in 1977 at age 42.

The ELVIS 45 celebration includes special events, giveaways, new exhibits and concerts, the release said.

Graceland is offering the highly collectible ELVIS 45: The Sapphire Collection, featuring a 2022 Graceland Annual Pass, limited-edition Elvis 45 records and collectible case, plus other items exclusively reserved for the one-time only package.

Additionally, Graceland will be giving out 1,000 special ELVIS 45 RPM Records to visitors who tour on six select days in 2022. All records will feature an ELVIS 45 custom jacket, the release said.

Visit Graceland.com/Elvis45 for a list of giveaway dates and details.

Some new exhibits include Rock On, a pop-up replica guitar exhibit in partnership with Gibson Guitars in early January; Elvis: Dressed to Rock on May 7, featuring jumpsuits and Elvis’ stage wear from 1969-1977; and Dear Elvis, an exhibit honoring Elvis fans, which will open in August, just in time for Elvis Week 2022.

Birthday festivities on January 6 include the Elvis Birthday Bash at Elvis Presley’s Memphis and private evening tours of Graceland Mansion decorated for the holidays.

The special evening tour of Graceland Mansion will include live tour guides inside Graceland and Elvis Christmas music playing throughout the rest of the mansion grounds, the release said.

January 7 features an afternoon screening and sing-along with the film “Viva Las Vegas,” and a Gospel Dinner with Elvis gospel music by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials in the Guest House ballroom.

The celebration continues on January 8, Elvis’ birthday.

At 8:30 a.m., the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will take place on Graceland’s north lawn. The special ceremony will feature Priscilla Presley, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials, the release said.

Fans who are unable to attend can watch the ceremony online for free via Graceland’s Livestream page or at Elvis Presley’s Graceland Facebook page.

For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Graceland.com/elvis-birthday.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all events to ensure the health and safety of all guests and employees, Graceland said.

©2022 Cox Media Group