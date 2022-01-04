ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts kick off annual Cookie Season with new flavor!

By Kaitlin Kanable, Summer Poole
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama have officially kicked off their annual cookie season.

Online sales are happening now, whereas booth sales and door-to-door sales will start on Jan. 11. Also on Jan. 11, the Girl Scouts will be hosting a cookie drive-thru at their offices.

The new cookie available in this year’s lineup is: Adventurefuls , which are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top.”

Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs, Toffee-tastic, and S’mores cookies will also be available this year for purchase.

All cookies purchased help fuel local Girl Scout groups throughout the year, whether it’s exploring, using STEM skills, making a difference in their community, or learning a new skill as they earn badges.

Not sure where to find cookies in your area? Download the “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” app and press “Find Cookies Now” (which may or may not be a dangerous button).

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end on March 6.

For more information on Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, visit their website here or go to their Facebook page for the latest information. You can also call 205-453-9520.

