Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of deceased man

By Nicole Cook
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The search is on for the family of a man that was shot dead over the weekend.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Monday as 32-year-old Timothy Dean Pinson. He was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Cable Car Court Saturday morning.

Coroner’s officials say that all attempts to locate Pinson’s family have failed. They said he previously lived in Gardendale and could have family living in the Sylacauga area.

Family members or anyone with information on relatives are asked to call the JCCO at 205-930-3603.

