ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newborn baby found abandoned in plane bathroom after alleged in-flight birth

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

A newborn baby was found abandoned in the bathroom of an Air Mauritius plane after a woman allegedly gave birth mid-flight and dumped the boy in the bin.

Authorities at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport found the newborn during a routine customs check, according to the BBC.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested, the outlet said.

The woman initially denied she was the mother of the baby, who was discovered when the New Year’s Day flight landed in the Mauritian capital of Port Louis after a flight from Madagascar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNbN9_0dcHPkBe00
Staff attend to the newborn baby boy found abandoned in an airplane bathroom. The suspected mother was arrested.

But the unidentified Madagascar mom was ordered to undergo a medical exam, which confirmed that she had just delivered a baby, the BBC reported.

The woman, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, has been placed under police surveillance at a local hospital, where she and her son were reportedly doing well.

She is expected to be charged with abandoning her newborn once released from the hospital, the outlet said.

Reports about abandoned newborns on planes are rare, but a similar incident happened in October 2020, when all of the female passengers aboard a Qatar Airways flight to Australia were forced to undergo vaginal exams after a baby was found in a toilet at the airport in the capital of Doha.

The incident at Hamad Airport sparked widespread outrage after the women described their ordeal as state-sanctioned assault.

The country later apologized over the searches, vowed to guarantee the future “safety and security” of passengers and one airport police officer was handed a suspended jail sentence.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Young Mom of Newborn Abandoned in Freezing Alaska Is Found

Alaska police say they have found the young mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a cardboard box on a freezing street with a heartbreaking note. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday, adding that the “juvenile mother” was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Australia#Newborns#Doha#Air Mauritius#Mauritian
CBS News

Newborn baby found abandoned in a cardboard box with a note on a frigid Alaska street corner

A newborn baby was reported in stable and healthy condition Monday after being found days earlier abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid temperatures near a rural intersection around Fairbanks, according to authorities in Alaska. Anchorage station KTUU-TV reported it was approximately 1 degree when the child was located and the wind chill factor in the area at that time was reported around 12 below zero.
youralaskalink.com

Abandoned Newborn | Update

Added by atagliaferri on January 6, 2022. We now have an update on the newborn baby found at an intersection in Fairbanks on Friday. The child, known as Teshawn from the note that was in the cardboard box with him, continues to be in good health and is in the care of the Office of Children’s Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
ktoo.org

Abandoned newborn found at Fairbanks intersection

A newborn was abandoned in a cardboard box at an intersection in Fairbanks on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they got a report at about 2 p.m. that the child was left at an intersection near Chena Marina. When they found the child,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

After 19-month search, researcher may have located lost plane of missing WWII airman

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 17, 1944, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Elwood “Woody” Lawson of Escondido flew his P-47 Thunderbolt out of Pisa, Italy, on an early-morning bombing run with three of his squadron mates from the 350th Fighter Group. Twenty-five minutes later, the 22-year-old airman disappeared from the sky without a trace and was eventually declared killed in action over the Ligurian Sea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy