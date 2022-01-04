KFC’s vegan chicken burger is back and now a permanent menu item

KFC has announced that its vegan chicken burger is making a return to its menu — and this time it’s permanent.

From 4 January, the fast food chain’s Original Recipe Vegan Chicken Burger will be available in all of the KFC restaurants in the UK and will be available for £3.99.

The burger includes a Quorn fillet, coated in the chain’s iconic 11 herbs and spices recipe. It’s completed with iceberg lettuce, vegan mayonnaise and is encased by KFC’s signature soft buns.

It’s not the first time KFC has launched its vegan burger — but it’s the first time it has made the vegan option a permanent item on its menu.

The burger was available only for a limited amount of time last year, between 4 January and 28 February, 2021.

The vegan burger was initially launched in June 2019 when it was called “The Imposter” and sold out within four days.

At the time, KFC said sales of its vegan burger were 500 per cent higher than its classic chicken burger, with one restaurant in Gloucester Road, London reportedly selling one burger every minute.

“The Colonel was all about welcoming everyone to his table – now vegans, flexitarians and our fried chicken fans can all enjoy the taste of our Original Recipe together,” Ira Dubinsky, innovation director at KFC UK and Ireland, said in 2019 .

“We’ve worked hard to perfect the flavour and make a Vegan Burger the Colonel would be proud of. It’s the flavour of KFC, just with zero chicken.”

The Imposter was later renamed as the Original Recipe Vegan Burger and it won the Peta award for Best Vegan Chicken Burger during the organisation’s annual Vegan Food Awards in 2020.