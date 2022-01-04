ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignoring FIA as Max Verstappen warned over ban

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The FIA ’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that Lewis Hamilton has yet to respond to messages from the sport’s governing body after such a controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knighthood and bid farewell to now-former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has remained tight-lipped over the divisive finish to the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion could even be considering walking away from the sport.

Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson became the latest figure to criticise how the final lap unfolded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, warning that the sport had moved into “dangerous territory” as it risks integrity for the sake of entertainment. Johansson added that race director Michael Masi’s decision to allow only five cars to unlap themselves “completely ignored any level of common sense” .

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has been celebrating his maiden world championship title in the US and was pictured with boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez last weekend. However, the Dutchman has been warned that his aggressive driving style could lead to a ban in the 2022 season . Verstappen currently has seven points on his F1 licence - picked up for disciplinary infractions - with 12 points invoking an automatic one-race suspension. Follow all the latest F1 updates below:

