Personal Finance

More Banks Ditching Lucrative Overdraft Fees

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Despite bringing in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, more banks in the U.S. are ditching or modifying overdraft fees in a move to better compete with zero-fee FinTechs, placate politicians and make customers happy, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Capital...

