Dr. Ala Stanford Asking For More Resources To Vaccinate, Test People In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is asking for more resources to help her group vaccinate and test more people in Philadelphia. She posted a video on Facebook late Monday night.

She says 800 rapid COVID tests were given Monday at The Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity in North Philadelphia and about 45% of the tests came back positive.

Stanford says she’s also having COVID-related staffing issues.