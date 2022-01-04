ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Ala Stanford Asking For More Resources To Vaccinate, Test People In Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is asking for more resources to help her group vaccinate and test more people in Philadelphia. She posted a video on Facebook late Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaWOk_0dcHOsgL00

She says 800 rapid COVID tests were given Monday at The Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity in North Philadelphia and about 45% of the tests came back positive.

Stanford says she’s also having COVID-related staffing issues.

Federal Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia Amid COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases still climbing across the Philadelphia region, officials are expanding resources. A federal testing site reopened in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The site can test up to 500 people per day, and folks started lining up early on Saturday morning, so they don’t get left out in the cold without being seen.  In order to keep up with demand, local and federal resources are being distributed in Philadelphia.  For a second day, lines surround the Cibotti Rec Center.   Nearly 30,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to city health officials, which is the...
46 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To All Virtual Learning Next Week Due To COVID-19-Related Staffing Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 50 Philadelphia schools will be reverting to virtual learning next week due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, but health experts are saying kids need to be in schools. The question is how long will the switch to remote learning last? The Philadelphia School District announced Friday 46 schools will go virtual next week. The decision comes as the district battles staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge, fueled by the omicron variant. Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite says, “omicron continues to impact staffing in our schools and central offices. We ask for your patience as we conduct daily reviews to...
Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
‘It Felt Like A Nightmare’: Fairmount Community Rallying Together To Help Survivors Of Fire That Killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Fairmount fire that killed 12 people has left the community shaken. Neighbors and those who knew the victims are working to help the survivors. A great basketball player and an ambitious, helpful young man. That’s how two of the young victims are being remembered as the community works to help survivors. “Quintien was the mayor. He was the future mayor of Philadelphia,” Bache-Martin coach Andre Wright said. A future politician with an infectious personality and his younger protective sister. “To be in her inner circle means that she protected you, she respected you, she cared about you. She always was...
‘A Recipe For Disaster’: Philadelphia Housing Authority Scrutinized After 12 Killed In Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are still waiting for an official cause of the deadly Fairmount fire that killed 12 people, eight of them children. Now tough questions are being asked about the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the safety of the property in question. Officials returned to the 800 block of North 23rd Street in Fairmount Friday, working to piece together an investigation as neighbors looked on. “I’m just hoping that they get to the bottom of what was happening with PHA and all those people,” Jolie Marinucci said. The Philadelphia Housing Authority is the commonwealth’s largest landlord. PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah spoke at a...
FEMA-Run COVID-19 Testing Site Expected To Open This Week In Philadelphia As Record Cases Continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal help is on the way to Philadelphia to make finding a COVID-19 test easier, but the post-holiday surge is continuing to break more records in and around the city. It was another all-time high from New Jersey on Wednesday, where there were 31,000 new daily confirmed cases, and in Philadelphia, much-needed help is on the way. “Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Philadelphia have skyrocketed,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The health commissioner says nearly 30,000 people have been infected in Philadelphia since Christmas, with 40% of COVID-19 tests now positive. The actual number...
Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers Supporting Firefighters Physically, Mentally After Fairmount Fire Killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tragic fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people has taken a toll on so many. Eyewitness News captured Mayor Jim Kenney looking up in the sky after he was briefed by firefighters of the severity of the loss from the fire. (Credit: CBS3) Support is so vital during these tragedies and after. One group is making sure they’re front and center for firefighters. You may not always see them, but they are always on fire scenes. They call themselves the Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers. The rest and rehab unit was right next to firefighters as they battled Wednesday’s deadly Fairmont...
Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
First Lady Jill Biden Among Leaders Reacting To ‘Heartbreaking Loss’ In Deadly Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders, including the First Lady, are expressing their condolences and shock following the deadly fire Wednesday morning at two Philadelphia Housing Authorities apartments, leaving 12 people dead. Seven of those victims were children.     Mayor Jim Kenney’s emotion-charged words at a mid-morning press conference emphasized those children who were killed, saying, “This is without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history. Loss of so many people in such a tragic way. I don’t have much more to say other than please keep all these people and these children in your prayers.” “Losing so many kids...
Pennsylvania Seeks More Hospital Beds, Staff In COVID Surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra healthcare workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are coordinating the undertaking after getting requests for help, Wolf’s office said. The plans involve adding hospital beds within regions for 60 days to absorb patients from swamped hospitals. Additional medical support staff are to include physicians, respiratory therapists and registered nurses, Wolf’s office said. Other staff will be sent...
Frank Olivieri, Owner Of Pat’s King Of Steaks, Says He Was Grateful To Represent Philadelphia On ‘The Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak. Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts.  Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show. “It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against...
Mother Says Inaction By Philadelphia School District Led To Daughter’s Assault At Martin Luther King High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mother says inaction by the Philadelphia School District has led to her daughter being assaulted in her East Germantown high school. The mother says she’s been asking for months to get her daughter transferred out of her school and because of the district’s inaction, her worst fears have come true. “This is just going too far. Please help me save my daughter,” Dawn Reeves said. A mother pleading for her daughter’s safety. Reeves’ daughter Aizirrah is a ninth-grader at Martin Luther King High School in Northwest Philadelphia. She says her daughter’s time there has been a struggle since the...
Philadelphia Animal Shelters, At Or Near Capacity, Hope Betty White Challenge Leads To Forever Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. White will always be known for her award-winning comedic talent, but many didn’t realize just how much of an animal lover and activist she had been. The Betty White Challenge is hoping to honor that part of her legacy. There’s a Betty White social media fan frenzy going around aimed at helping...
Pennsylvania SPCA Reducing Adoption Fees By 50% For Dogs Over 40 Pounds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, you could add a furry friend to your family and it’ll cost you a lot less money. The Pennsylvania SPCA is reducing adopting fees for its “Go Big and Go Home” event.  Starting at noon and running through next week, adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds are 50% off. The organization’s Philadelphia headquarters on East Erie Avenue is full of pups who need a home.
New Jersey National Guardsman Recalls Protecting US Capitol Following Jan. 6 Attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. It will be forever etched in the minds of the lawmakers and everyone who was there that day. Eyewitness News spoke with a member of the New Jersey National Guard who says he will never forget that day. Like many of us, this National Guardsman was watching the attack unfold on television. And then he says his phone rang and he had no choice but to answer. “Never in...
Eagles Launch Campaign To Combat Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are partnering with the city and community groups to try to curb the historic levels of gun violence in Philadelphia. They’ve launched the End Philly Gun Violence campaign. The Eagles Social Justice Fund will contribute $316,000 in grants to 32 area nonprofits. They’ve chosen groups with a long-standing history of fighting the gun violence crisis at the community level. Eagles players began thinking about the initiative when the team returned to training camp after noticing rising homicide rates. “Obviously, Philadelphia is where we play but it’s where we live, it’s where we work, it’s our home. Even though...
Snow Cleanup Begins In Philadelphia, Montgomery County As Focus Turns To Icy Roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cleanup is underway in Montgomery County after Friday morning’s snowstorm dumped inches of snow across the area. CBS3 was there as crews started clearing roadways. Shop workers at Suburban Square cleaned off signs and awnings so customers could beat the cold inside. Earlier in the morning, big and heavy flakes covered lawns, roads, and sidewalks with around 2 to 3 inches of snow. By late afternoon, crews began piling up the snow to make way for drivers and shoppers. The concerns now turns to slippery roadways; ponding left behind by the snow will freeze overnight, leading to icy...
Colorful Mandarin Duck In Pennypack Park Dies, Environmental Center Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is saying goodbye to one of its most colorful visitors in Pennypack Park. The Pennypack Environmental Center said the park’s Mandarin duck has died. The center made the announcement on its Facebook page. The center did not mention the cause of death but asked people to respect the park’s wildlife when they visit.
