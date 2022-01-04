Sunny and cold with icy conditions Tuesday morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER, LEBANON, DAUPHIN, YORK, BERKS, CHESTER, CUMBERLAND, ADAMS, FRANKLIN, MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES SUNDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team is making Sunday an Alert Day for the high likelihood of freezing rain. Travel impacts are expected to be high...
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for all of western Massachusetts for freezing rain. The 22News Storm Team has also issued a Weather Alert for Sunday. WHAT…Freezing rain is expected with potential for some sleet. Total ice accumulations of...
A number of crashes and slide-offs were reported across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday evening as freezing drizzle combined with cold temperatures led to treacherous travel conditions. Just before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted that accidents were increasing across the area, urging people to...
Portions of New Jersey are expected to see freezing rain overnight, leading forecasters to warn of treacherous road conditions on Sunday morning from a coating of ice. The state Department of Transportation ordered a commercial travel ban on the New Jersey Turnpike and other highways starting at 2 a.m. Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Sunny but chilly weather for Sunday with a cold morning breeze. Mostly dry this week with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday. Low chance of rain or wintry mix Friday-Friday night. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: Becoming sunny with decreasing wind, and colder....
Oh yeah, that was a sweet little warmup Saturday in Minnesota as temperatures soared into the 20s and even hit 30 in some spots, although it was windy and that made it not so nice outside. But it gets worse, so appreciate what you had because cold-blooded Mother Nature is coming for another visit.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas North and West of Baltimore until 1pm Sunday afternoon as freezing rain is pushing across the state.
With surface temperatures below freezing, slick spots are possible on the roads and sidewalks.
Whether you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium or to church or brunch, plan to take it slow as icy roads and sidewalks will be difficult to navigate.
Freezing rain will transition to plain rain but midday so if you can delay hitting the road, we would recommend it.
The freezing rain is very light but the threat for icy spots is still significant.
One part of freezing rain that adds to its danger is how deceiving it can be.
What looks wet or damp may actually be icy so please use extra caution as you’re out and about.
The rest of our Sunday will be chilly and wet.
Rain will persist through the evening.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s so there is the potential for more slick spots overnight into Monday.
Keep the big winter coat handy.
Monday’s temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s with a harshly cold high of 27° expected for Tuesday.
After 87 hours of temperatures remaining below freezing, Lincoln was finally able to surpass the 32° mark on Saturday morning. Later in the day, a cold front passed through southeast Nebraska. Low clouds were found ahead of the front, keeping temperatures in the upper-30s in Lincoln. 40s were found to the west where there were a few more breaks in the clouds.
Ridgewood NJ, according to the National Weather Service an approaching warm front will bring light freezing rain to the interior portions of the Tri-State Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon. Patchy freezing rain is possible for the NYC/NJ metro and portions of the coast Sunday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather will briefly return on Sunday before a changing weather pattern brings mild weather for the week ahead. A strong cold front will move through the state overnight, bringing gusty north winds through Sunday morning. Gusts up to 40...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning.
Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day.
Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours.
Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow.
It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
