ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudanese pro-democracy groups called Tuesday for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in a coup in October, only to be reinstated a month later following...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup. They said the 26-year-old protester killed was "hit by a canister of tear gas to the neck" fired by security forces. 
PROTESTS
The Independent

Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas. “The key to lasting...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Anti-coup Protests Continue in Sudan Amid Turmoil After PM Resigns

CAIRO - Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities on Tuesday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several locations in the...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after another day of mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting "power to the people", protesters called for a return to full...
PROTESTS
KESQ

Sudan’s Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned, according to a video address from Hamdok posted Sunday on the verified YouTube account of the Prime Minister’s office. The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Sunday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Khartoum#Ap#Sudanese#Islamist#Cabinet#The Resistance Committees
dallassun.com

Sudan Security Deploys to Block Anti-Coup Rallies

KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces deployed in large numbers Sunday, setting up roadblocks in the capital Khartoum amid calls for pro-democracy rallies in 'memory of the martyrs' killed in recent protests. Communications including internet and phone lines have been severely restricted, while armed officers used shipping containers to block key...
PROTESTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Thousands brave Sudan lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators joined new protests Thursday against the army’s October 25 coup, braving tear gas, the cutting of communication links and a tight lockdown in the capital, AFP correspondents reported. Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in Khartoum, headquarters of military...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
POLITICS
The Independent

Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.Ramy Shaath, son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released Thursday and then deported, the family said in a statement. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, it said.The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital...
WORLD
AFP

Dakar rally blast 'embarrassment' for Saudi Arabia: analysts

An explosion that badly injured a French driver at the Dakar rally has embarrassed Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to position itself as a global sports hub, analysts said. Driver Philippe Boutron, 61, was seriously wounded in the explosion, which the Saudi authorities insist was accidental.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy