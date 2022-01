For many, fantasy football has reached its conclusion. Congratulations to the many newly-crowned champions. However, there is another week of NFL action and another week of fantasy football for many. With players sitting out, including many in this game, it is important to parse who will get bumps in these Week 18 matchups. This Packers-Lions matchup fits that bill to a tee. Many new or unfamiliar faces will play a big role in this matchup, so breaking it down is necessary.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO