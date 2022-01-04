Greater Naples, South Collier YMCA branches merge

The Greater Naples YMCA and the YMCA of South Collier merged into one operation as of January 1 and is now known as YMCA of Collier County.

YMCA leaders say the combining of operations ultimately means more convenience for members, who now have access to two full-facility locations, in Marco Island and Naples, with additional amenities and a greater variety of programs.

Members will be able to participate in programs at the member rate at both locations.

There is no planned increase to current membership rates.

