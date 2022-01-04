ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Naples, South Collier YMCA branches merge

The Greater Naples YMCA and the YMCA of South Collier merged into one operation as of January 1 and is now known as YMCA of Collier County.

YMCA leaders say the combining of operations ultimately means more convenience for members, who now have access to two full-facility locations, in Marco Island and Naples, with additional amenities and a greater variety of programs.

Members will be able to participate in programs at the member rate at both locations.

There is no planned increase to current membership rates.

Naples man could face charges after tiger death

Local legal experts say a Naples man could be facing criminal and civil charges following the death of Eko the endangered tiger at the Naples Zoo. River Rosenquist, 26, was working for a third-party cleaning company after hours on Dec. 29, when authorities say he approached the tiger enclosure. The tiger bit Rosenquist’s hand and would not let go, forcing a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy to shoot Eko.
NAPLES, FL
