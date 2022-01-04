Norwalk, Greenwich, Bridgeport to hold test kit distributions today

Norwalk, Greenwich, and Bridgeport will hold COVID-19 test kit distributions today.

Norwalk is just one of several communities handing out test kits today as tests continue to be in high demand.

The distribution of kits will be held at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until supplies last.

The event is first come, first served and proof of residency is required.

Two test kits and four N95 and KN95 masks are allowed per household. Kits include one test per kit.

The town of Greenwich is also distributing test kits and masks today.

The distribution will take place at two sites - one at the Greenwich Senior Center for residents 60 and older, and Grass Island Park for all other residents.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

Bridgeport officials are also holding a distribution event today at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

The distribution event is a registration only event, and officials say sign up is full.

Many town officials are encouraging only people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms to come to the distributions for a test as supply is limited.

Calf Pasture Beach will be closed to the public all day ahead of the distribution tonight.

Officials ask the public to enter the distribution site from Beach Road.