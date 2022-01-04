ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Norwalk, Greenwich, Bridgeport to hold test kit distributions today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRiHM_0dcHNkpY00

Norwalk, Greenwich, and Bridgeport will hold COVID-19 test kit distributions today.

Norwalk is just one of several communities handing out test kits today as tests continue to be in high demand.

The distribution of kits will be held at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until supplies last.

The event is first come, first served and proof of residency is required.

Two test kits and four N95 and KN95 masks are allowed per household. Kits include one test per kit.

The town of Greenwich is also distributing test kits and masks today.

The distribution will take place at two sites - one at the Greenwich Senior Center for residents 60 and older, and Grass Island Park for all other residents.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

Bridgeport officials are also holding a distribution event today at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

The distribution event is a registration only event, and officials say sign up is full.

Many town officials are encouraging only people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms to come to the distributions for a test as supply is limited.

Calf Pasture Beach will be closed to the public all day ahead of the distribution tonight.

Officials ask the public to enter the distribution site from Beach Road.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Norwalk, CT
Government
Bridgeport, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Norwalk, CT
Health
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Greenwich, CT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distributions#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy