New Yorkers brave cold weather in long COVID-19 testing lines

Cold temperatures are adding to the frustration when it comes to getting tested for the coronavirus in New York City.

Not feeling well and having to stand outside in temperatures down to the teens isn't ideal, but it's necessary for those who either need to get tested because they are sick or as a requirement for work or school.

The city has been seeing long lines in the last few weeks, and some people wait outside for hours depending on the testing site. Getting tested is one of the suggestions that health experts are encouraging New Yorkers to do to stop the spread, so it leaves some people without a choice when it comes to waiting in the cold.

The long lines and cold temperatures come as the positivity rate across New York City continues to climb. The entire city is at a 33.49% positivity rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the governor’s numbers Monday, 15 people in the Bronx and 15 in Brooklyn died in one day due to COVID-19. That's the highest number of deaths in all the counties throughout the state.

The city’s Test & Trace website lets you check wait times at the city’s Health + Hospitals testing locations. That may help reduce the amount of time standing out in the cold.