From rate hikes to tapering, we look at what the world's major central banks are likely to do next year. It may seem odd timing given the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged that it is time to retire the “transitory” description of inflation and is now mulling the potential for a swifter conclusion of QE tapering that would also open the door to earlier interest rate increases. There are significant uncertainties presented by Omicron, which could weigh on growth, job creation and inflation, so we narrowly favour the Fed waiting until the 27 January FOMC meeting before accelerating the taper to $30b per month.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO