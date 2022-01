Even if Tre’Davious White isn’t on the field, he is still making an impact in this Buffalo Bills secondary. Tre’Davious White is a key part of the Buffalo Bills secondary and one of the big reasons they have been such a successful pass defense over the past few seasons. The former first round pick has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL after being named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO