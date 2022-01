(Jan 6): The two near-misses between the Starlink satellites by the US' SpaceX and the China Space Station, caused by the Starlink satellites' descent into lower orbits without advance notice, have caused anger among the Chinese public and attracted greater attention from the international community. SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk haven't made any public response specific to the incidents and China's concern over them, Global Times wrote.

