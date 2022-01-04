ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Iron Rule of Investing You Must Know

By Motley Fool Staff
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the worst thing you could do in assessing a holding is to pay too much attention to whether you're up or down on it. In other words, what you paid for a stock at one time does not affect its current intrinsic value. In this episode of "The Morning Show"...

www.fool.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

These stocks have risen between 192% and 1,200% over the last five years. Revenue growth rates ranged from 39% to 115% for the trailing 12 months, year over year. Each stock operates in a unique niche, giving them powerful moats. While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Investment#Stock#Motley Fool
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ability to combine and analyze walled-off sources of data will become increasingly essential. Investors can capitalize on recent weakness for Latin American stocks. On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Here Are the Best Robinhood Stocks to Own in 2022

One of these companies reported record net income, operating profit, and gross profit last year. The second company has a loyal fan base that grew 28% in the most recent quarter. The third company expects to report product revenue of at least $15 billion for 2021. Robinhood Markets investors often...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy