Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

By Dan Benton
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per...

davidpaul
2d ago

when in doubt coach lie lie lie!!!!! you had a terrible season coach and your play calling sucked ....when we ran well you abandoned it for the passage when we passed well wasn't much you rode it to a interception by Mayfield..until you learn how to mix it up right you will ruin a perfectly good team ...now I see why your were a coordinator so long in Minnesota!!!!!

Tom Hunt
2d ago

What's your excuse for the Green Bay game coach? 129 yards, a TD and on the sideline late in the game while Mayfield continued throwing the ball to the wrong team.

chris cheney
2d ago

stefanski lost this team. he lost his coaching staff. everytime he was asked about Baker this year he's fine nothings wrong. they ask Van Pelt and he was like he's not fine he's handcuffed with the harness. not a good look. not to mention 6 players including every captain called out his playcalling.

