Memphis, TN

Man killed in overnight house fire in Frayser

By Morgan Mitchell
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a massive overnight house fire in Frayser on Tuesday, officials say.

Firefighters were called out to a home on the 3100 block of Range Line Road around 3:30 a.m.

One male fire victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where later died.

A woman was treated on the scene for her injuries.

Firefighters on the scene told us that the fire began from a car in the carport of the residence. The car quickly spread the fire to the attic of the home.

When our photographer got to the scene, there were massive flames shooting out of the home while rescue crews worked to get the fire under control.

Over 40 firefighters were on the scene. They were able to extinguish the blaze 30 minutes later.

Police blocked lanes on Range Line but have since then been reopened.

MFD determined the fire as accidental.

We’re going to continue to follow and update this story to bring you the very latest.

