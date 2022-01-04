ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top 10 movies for early 2022: The biggest and most promising titles in the coming months

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Thanks to omicron, it’s not easy these days to find soothsayers to say the sooth and take an educated guess on our collective near-futures. As one Twitter wag suggested, we really should put Netflix in charge of the pandemic, because Netflix rarely renews anything for a third year.

We know this much, film-wise: In a variety of release and platform patterns, dozens of new movies will try their luck in early 2022. Here are 10. For the record (though of course one never knows about “Downton Abbey”) none of these involve the multiverse explored recently by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and to be continued in May 2022, outside our winter-preview parameters, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

All dates and theatrical/streaming release plans subject to change.

“Scream,” from Jan. 14: The pleasant if corpse-strewn town of Woodsboro, California, says hello to a reboot of the infamous “Ghostface” slasher in this continuation of the “Scream” franchise. Welcome back to Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, whose characters all have a much better chance at survival than the teens and 20-somethings on board this time.

“Moonfall,” from Feb. 4: In my world, there’s never a wrong time for another hunk of Roland Emmerich disaster-movie cheese. The schlockmeister behind “The Day After Tomorrow” and many others co-writes and directs a tale best described — in advance, anyway — by the production company’s marketing materials: “A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.” Simple, succinct, apocalyptic. Featuring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Peña and Donald Sutherland.

“Cyrano,” from Feb. 4: Already a success on the late-2021 film festival circuit, director Joe Wright’s adaptation of the off-Broadway stage musical (in turn based on the romantic Edmond Rostand warhorse “Cyrano de Bergerac”) stars Peter Dinklage as the mighty swordsman, poet and ghostwriter of highly effective love letters. Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. co-star.

“Marry Me,” from Feb. 11: Valentine’s Day week heralds a new Jennifer Lopez romcom, about a pop superstar whose fiance’s cheating ways provoke her to marry a complete stranger (Owen Wilson) in an act of spontaneous revenge. Will it work out? Kat Coiro directs an ensemble including Colombian pop star Maluma (as Mr. Cheater) and Sarah Silverman.

“Death on the Nile,” from Feb. 11: V-Day week also heralds the pandemically delayed arrival, after a 16-month COVID pause, of director Kenneth Branagh’s second screen outing as Agatha Christie’s Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. The list of suspects this time is portrayed by Annette Bening, Gal Gadot and many others, swanning around in their ‘30s finery, side-eyeing co-star Armie Hammer, who has his own issues unrelated to Agatha Christie’s.

“The Outfit,” from Feb. 25: Oscar-winning “Imitation Game” screenwriter Graham Moore makes his directorial feature debut with this tightly confined period drama about a London tailor (Mark Rylance, so I’m in already) who relocates, for mysterious reasons, to the Windy City where he mobs up with members of the movie’s title. Judging from the trailer, this resembles a filmed play; in any case it won’t hurt to have Simon Russell Beale, fully Rylance’s equal, on board as a formidable Chicago wiseguy. Co-starring Zoey Deutsch.

“The Batman,” from March 4: I love the addition of “The” in the title. What’s next, “A Batman”? “Some Batman”? “That’s Some Batman!”? The latest DC Comics screen venture stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, brooding like there’s no tomorrow, opposite Paul Dano’s Riddler, and sharing the screen with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman; Colin Farrell’s Penguin; Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon; and, as Alfred, Andy “No Motion Capture This Time, Thanks” Serkis.

“Turning Red,” from March 11: The newest from Disney/Pixar tells a fantastical tale of Mei Lee (voice by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old with an extremely watchful mother (voiced by Sandra Oh) and a magical mixed-blessing tendency to turn into a giant red panda when she gets excited. Directed by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her Pixar short “Bao.”

“Downton Abbey: A New Era,” from March 18: On a modest $13 million production budget, spent mostly on cutlery and floor wax, the 2019 “Downton Abbey” film satisfied the television show’s discreetly rabid fan base and raked in (or had the gardeners rake in) nearly a quarter-billion worldwide. In the sequel, the Crawley family must adjust to the news that the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith, aka Madame du Zinger) has come into possession of a villa along the French Riviera.

“The Lost City,” from March 22: A risk-averse romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) and her hunky book-jacket cover model (Channing Tatum) romance some stones, or something like that, in a comic adventure co-starring Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. Trailers can lie like rugs, but you know? This one’s promising .

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Gal Gadot
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Director Jean-Marc Vallee Dies At 58

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – According to The Hollywood Reporter, renowned director Jean-Marc Vallee died over Christmas weekend at the age of 58. He was at his cabin near Quebec City in Canada, when he died suddenly on Sunday. At the time of the report, Vallee’s cause of death was unknown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
/Film

Why Steve McQueen Refused A Role In Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

From J-Lo's long list of outrageous on-set demands to Christian Bale chewing out a crew member behind the scenes of "Terminator: Salvation," Hollywood has a long and colorful history of prima donnas and difficult actors. Two of the champs, the famously tetchy Val Kilmer and the legendarily bizarre Marlon Brando, even teamed up on "The Island of Dr. Moreau" to scupper the career of director Richard Stanley.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
Variety

Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram on ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Diversity, Working With Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the concept of time — and feeling like you’re running out of it — is central to the narrative. Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram play Lord and Lady Macduff, the fertile young couple who represent all that has eluded the Macbeths — a bushel of children to continue their lineage and potential for upward mobility in their political future. They’re time incarnate. In the pantheon of film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Scottish play, the Apple and A24 production stands out, not only for its modern black-and-white cinematography, but...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2021

December and Netflix just go together. With the additional time off and Netflix rolling out some of his most prestigious awards-contenders and biggest audience pleasers, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to catch up on brand new movies and beloved favorites. From sci-fi stunners to horror comedies to...
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy