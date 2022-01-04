ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies from injuries after fire at Winton Gardens Towers in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman resident was pronounced dead following a fire on the upper floors of the Winton Gardens Towers near East Main Street in Rochester on Tuesday.

According to authorities, fire crews arrived to the high-rise building just before midnight for a ‘single smoke alarm going off’ inside the building located on 2052 East Main Street.

Officials say that tenants reported hearing a smoke detector alarm, however the building’s central alarm system in the hallway had not yet activated but was working as intended.

Firefighters located smoke coming from the top floor windows and eventually found a bedroom fire toward the upper part of the high-rise. At that point the incident was elevated to a ‘two alarm’ fire.

Inside the bedroom fire crews knocked down the apartment fire and immediately found a woman inside, according to investigators. A rescue mission was launched and she was brought down to be treated by paramedics, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, firefighters said.

The Rochester Fire Department along with police are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say no other injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

No other resident was displaced from the structure during the fire response process.

Some portions of East Main Street have been blocked off as this investigation continues.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

