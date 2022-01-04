ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

By Ariana Figueroa
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeReS_0dcHK2S000

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation.

In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider revising the filibuster rules, which require a 60-vote threshold for legislation to move ahead in the evenly divided Senate.

Jan. 17 is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“We must ask ourselves: if the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the State level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same?” Schumer wrote in the letter.

It’s unlikely that enough Senate Republicans will join Democrats to pass the current versions of voting rights legislation.

Another sticking point for Schumer is that not all Democrats are on board either with reforming or pushing for a carve out of filibuster rules.

With the midterm elections approaching, congressional Democrats have without success pushed for enactment of broad voter rights protections. Since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans at the state level have introduced hundreds of bills that would impose strict voting requirements, in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Schumer argued that with the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this week, Congress needs to understand that the attack “was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process, and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm.”

“Given the urgency of the situation and imminence of the votes, we as Senate Democrats must urge the public in a variety of different ways to impress upon their Senators the importance of acting and reforming the Senate rules, if that becomes a perquisite for action to save our democracy,” he said.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked debate on a voting rights bill. Only one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said in November that she would back Senate Democrats in a compromise voting rights measure named after a civil rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

In his letter, Schumer did not specify which voting rights bill the Senate aims to pass — Democrats have introduced several.

But Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has spent the last few months working on a package that has the support of West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat who has expressed his opposition to changing the Senate’s rules.

The same stance is shared by Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who opposes any type of filibuster reform .

“As she has throughout her time in the U.S. House and Senate, Senator Sinema also continues to support the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, to protect the country from repeated radical reversals in federal policy which would cement uncertainty, deepen divisions, and further erode Americans’ confidence in our government,” her office wrote in a statement, the same one she made in December in response to questions about her position on the filibuster.

The bill backed by Klobuchar, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, has the support of every Senate Democrat, including Sinema.

The legislation would establish Election Day as a national holiday and set minimum standards that each state must have for elections, such as two weeks of early voting and an option for same-day voter registration. Manchin has vowed to get 10 Senate Republicans on board, but so far has not succeeded.

States Newsroom reporter Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Colorado Newsline

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Voting rights groups tell Biden to skip Atlanta trip without concrete plan for federal legislation

A coalition of voting rights groups from Georgia has issued a stern message to President Joe Biden, who plans to visit Atlanta with Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks on threats to the right to vote.The message: Without a concrete plan for breaking up the filibuster that has repeatedly blocked passage of federal voting rights protections, don’t bother coming.“Georgia voters made history and made their voices heard, overcoming obstacles, threats, and suppressive laws to deliver the White House and the US Senate,” the groups said in a joint statement on 6 January, pointing to Georgia voters’ election of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Minnesota Reformer

‘We thought that we would die’: Lawmakers probe painful Jan. 6 memories

Democrats in Congress marked the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday recounting the terror they experienced first-hand — and argued that it gives them even more reason to pursue voting rights legislation. They remembered the desperate scramble to hang on to the boxes that held the presidential vote tally, the rush […] The post ‘We thought that we would die’: Lawmakers probe painful Jan. 6 memories appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Voting Rights#U S Senate#The Republican Party#State
Colorado Newsline

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

709
Followers
640
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy