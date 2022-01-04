ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sesame Street composer Stephen J. Lawrence died, and the show gave a very moving tribute

By Sophia Alexandra Hall
classicfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen J. Lawrence, a celebrated composer best known for his award-winning work on the children’s show, Sesame Street, has passed away at the age of 82. Born in 1939, Stephen J. Lawrence was an American composer, conductor, music director and arranger specialising in music for film and television....

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 2

Related
ktbb.com

In brief: Kardashians debut new Hulu series trailer; ‘Sesame Street’ composer dies, and more

Max Julien, best known for playing Goldie, an ex-con who becomes a big-time Oakland pimp opposite Richard Pryor in the 1973 blaxploitation classic The Mack, died on New Year’s Day at Sherman Oaks Hospital, his wife of 30 years, Arabella, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88. The cause of death had not been determined. The Mack has been widely praised, with Quentin Tarantino once writing, “Even including its flaws, The Mack is the best and most memorable crime picture of the whole blaxploitation genre.” Julien also wrote the screenplay for 1973's Cleopatra Jones, starring Tamara Dobson. His other acting credits included Psych-Out, with Jack Nicholson, Getting Straight, opposite Candice Bergen, and The Mod Squad, among others...
TV & VIDEOS
KEYT

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93 after a long career in which she teamed with her husband on songs including “The Way We Were.” A representative says she died at her Los Angeles home Saturday of respiratory failure not related to COVID-19. She and husband Alan Bergman were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships in history. They married in 1958 and turned out hits for film, television and the stage. They worked with such melodists as Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand and were covered by singers including Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Sesame Street's Elmo Responds to Rocco Feud That's Gone Viral

Sesame Street‘s Elmo wants you to know that he and Zoe are still best friends — even if he’s not a fan of her pet rock, Rocco. The furry red Muppet took to Twitter on Wednesday to give an update on their friendship status after newly resurfaced videos showed his longstanding disdain for the inanimate object. “Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!” he assured fans. And while they might still be besties, the same cannot be said for him and Zoe’s definitely-not-real pet rock. “Elmo doesn’t want...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lawrence
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
New Haven Independent

Guitar Master Rohn Lawrence Dies

New Haven music icon Rohn Lawrence passed away on Dec. 30. The cause is not yet known. A fixture of the Elm City’s music scene, with a career that spanned decades and took him across the country and back again, Lawrence captivated audiences with an astonishingly versatile style that encompassed jazz, rock, R&B, pop, and metal, ranging from fiery and driving, to joyously swinging, to lyrically peaceful, always in the service of the music that surrounded him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
adafruit.com

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

Wonderful, intimate behind-the-scenes look at the early days of Sesame Street, via Vulture. Thirty years later, Attie’s son, Eli, began looking at his father’s work anew and showing it around to gallerists and editors. (He’s successful in his own right; he wrote speeches for Al Gore and then moved to TV work, where he won an Emmy writing for The West Wing and now works on Billions.) The Capote and Hansberry photos started to get reprinted here and there, as did a few other portraits of famous people. Eventually, Eli made his way to the Sesame Street boxes in his parents’ house, and what he found there was extensive. There were hundreds and hundreds of images, all from the first season of one of the most important shows in the history of television. (Sure, sure, The Sopranos. But did it teach anybody to read?) There are lots of shots of Jim Henson and Frank Oz in unguarded moments, in both color and black-and-white. It’s version 1.0 of the show we know today, the birth of an institution, and they are exquisite documents of an experiment that succeeded beyond its creators’ imagination.
TV SERIES
WFAE

'Street Gang' details history of how we got to Sesame Street

Editors note: this show originally aired June 2, 2021. When "Sesame Street" premiered in 1969, there was nothing quite like it on television. It was largely responsible for paving the way for educational programming and had appeal with children and parents alike. Generations of kids have been raised on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Walley Films to be featured in Sesame Street segment this Thursday

San Antonio filmmakers Mark Lee Walley and Angela Guerra Walley have collaborated with an icon of American television for their latest project: Cookie Monster. On Wednesday, the husband-wife team — best known for short films on SA visual artists — announced that they'll be featured in the sixth episode of the 52nd season of Sesame Street. The episode, which debuts Thursday, Jan. 6 on the HBO Max and PBS Kids apps, includes an onscreen appearance by Angela as a watermelon farmer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#For The Children#American#Cartoon Network#Big Bag#Hbo
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
WORLD
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy