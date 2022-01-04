ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best time to plant a tree is now

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us get a generous amount of time off for the holidays at the end of each year. This time is best spent with family, reflecting on the past year and looking forward to the next. It is also a great time to get outside and get things done in...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Inhabitat.com

Liven up your home with these must-have houseplants for 2022

With home offices and online schooling, we’re spending more time than ever inside our homes. Coupled with an innate desire to connect with the outdoors, it’s no surprise there’s been an unprecedented interest in biophilic interior design — houseplants being a primary element of the look.
GARDENING
krwg.org

Tree Recycling Now Available

LAS CRUCES, NM - Whether you cut in down yourself in Cloudcroft or bought it from a local greenhouse, Las Cruces residents can recycle real Christmas trees for free at the City of Las Cruces Foothills Clean Fill Landfill at 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. The trees will be chipped and composted for future use as landscape material that is also free to residents.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Houston Chronicle

Tips for planting bare-root fruit trees

Many gardeners and fruit enthusiasts will be attending many of the fruit tree sales over the next few weeks. If you plan to or have already picked up bare-rooted fruit trees, there are some tidbits that will help you be successful and ensure a good start towards a productive crop for years to come.
GARDENING
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - The Money Tree!

Happy New Year 2022! To kick off the new year, our plant pick is one with a great history, and just happens to bring with it the belief that this one inspires visions of and brings good luck and wealth to you. That’s why it’s given as a housewarming present or wedding gift. And whether you believe it or not, it’s one good looking plant (especially with the braided trunks – old tales claimed the braiding locked in luck and good fortune), easy to grow, long lived, and can be a major player in Feng Shui (the number 5 represents the 5 elements of Feng Shui and our plant pick has 5 leaves, which also produce energy from the new growth and helps clean the air). Our pick is Pachira aquatica, also known as Money Plant, Malabar Chestnut, sba nut, French peanut, monguba, Lucky Tree and Friendship Tree. So here’s a Pachira and Happy New Year to you! (Jade and Pilea are also called Money Plants.) Indoor requirements: Bright indirect light / soak, let dry totally for a short period, then soak / loves humidity / 50-90 degrees / feed during growing season. (Jade and Pilea are also called Money Plants.)
HOME & GARDEN
lsuagcenter.com

Learn about trees, plant your own at Arbor Day at Burden

(01/04/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will welcome visitors Saturday, Jan. 22, for a day of family-friendly Arbor Day festivities. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Pontchartrain Park tree planting project will keep growing in 2022

The historic Pontchartrain Park neighborhood, once a cypress-tupelo forest, can now regain a healthy canopy, thanks to a Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL) initiative. Since Nov. 1, 2021, SOUL volunteers have planted 469 trees in the neighborhood, according to SOUL founder and executive director Susannah Burley. And the project is continuing into 2022, beginning with a tree planting day on Saturday (Jan. 8).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shorelineareanews.com

Help plant baby trees at Paramount Open Space on Saturday

Let's plant some trees!! Paramount's Christmas present was 600 two-year old western hemlock seedlings from the Washington Department of Natural Resources Webster Forest Nursery in Olympia. Now that the snow is about gone its time to get these trees in the ground!. Tools and work gloves will be available for...
The Gaston Gazette

Keep Gastonia Beautiful plants trees atlocal schools

Keep Gastonia Beautiful plans to plant 150 trees around local schools to commemorate the 150th anniversary of North Carolina Arbor Day on March 15. "We began planting trees the first week of November and currently have planted about 13 trees around eight different schools," said the program's administrator, Juliann Lehman.
GASTONIA, NC
thespruce.com

So You Got a Mystery Plant. Now What?

Oh, the mystery plant. Odds are if you’re a plant parent you’ve come across a mystery plant at least once before. Maybe you found a plant at a grocery store or bodega and it wasn’t labeled and no one could tell you what it was. Maybe a friend moved away and gave you their collection of plants and some of them are plants you’ve never seen before. Perhaps you found it on the side of the road or were given a gift. No matter how the plant may have come to you, it’s always hard to know exactly what to do with a mystery plant.
GARDENING
Houston Chronicle

It’s time to start fresh in the garden. Here's what to plant now in Houston

It’s time to start fresh in the garden. Take stock and decide whether to revive or overhaul. Color your garden now with alyssum, calendula, Chinese forget-me-nots, dianthus, Drummond phlox, English daisy, fuchsia, edging lobelia, pansies, petunias, snapdragons, stock, toadflax and violas. For an edible flower garden, pansies, calendula, snapdragons, dianthus and pineapple sage can be harvested this month.
HOUSTON, TX

