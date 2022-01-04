In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit

Penguins, monkeys and camels were amongst the first in line as ZSL London Zoo began its annual stocktake.

A zookeeper counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Some of the penguins were curious about the stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Let’s start again… The penguins made it more difficult by turning up all at once (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Each year, zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators tally up every creature at the zoo.

Squirrel monkeys were keen to help the count (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The monkeys show their maths skills (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

A squirrel monkey during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Asiatic lions were among those being tallied up by keepers at the zoo.

Asiatic lions at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The annual stocktake caught the attention of the Asiatic lions (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Some of the lions thought it was play time not the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world.

The camels arrived in pairs (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Keeper Mick Tiley with bactrian camels during the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

