In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit

A newborn Sumatran tiger cub, an Asiatic lion and a young sloth were among the newcomers being counted by London Zoo staff during their annual stocktake. Keepers were out in force on Tuesday, clutching their clipboards and cameras, as they worked together to tally the animals among the more than 400 species at the Regent’s Park attraction.
Staff at the UK’s largest zoo have begun the mammoth task of counting nearly 10,000 animals in their annual stocktake. Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire is home to more than 9,500 animals, which need to be audited on an yearly basis as a stipulation of the park’s licence. The...
Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
(Reuters) -Dinner is served. And there is only one item on the menu - Christmas trees. Elephants and other animals at a zoo and animal park in Berlin were treated to a belated Christmas feast of unsold Christmas trees on Wednesday (December 29), clearly enjoying the publicity-grabbing recycling event. The...
ZSL London Zoo has begun its annual stocktake of its animal residents. The yearly task sees zookeepers tally up every creature currently at the Zoo, which is home to more than 400 species.
Bison and ibexes munching on fir leaves. Reindeer prodding branches with their antlers. Elephants tossing trees on their backs and nibbling on the conifers. These were the playful scenes Wednesday at the Berlin Zoo, where animals feasted on and cavorted with leftover Christmas trees. The roughly 200 firs were donated by nearby retailers to give the animals a “festival for the senses,” according to a zoo statement.
FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo and you could breathe in the animals' DNA – not just the smell of the food they eat or their waste, a new study suggests. Sampling the air from local zoos, two...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A movement honoring late actress and comedian Betty White is also working to help animals in need. Fans of the American icon are asking everyone to donate $5 to an animal shelter or rescue in her name. The so-called "Betty White Challenge" calls for donations to...
Born Free star Virginia McKenna has warned that lions could become extinct in the wild within a lifetime.The actor and wildlife campaigner spoke out as 25 life-size sculptures of the big cats were unveiled for a UK-wide tour.The Born Free Foundation, named after the iconic 1966 film, says wild lion numbers are declining so drastically that the big cats could be extinct across much of their wild range within 30 years.The principal threats to lions include habitat destruction as humans take ever more land for farming and development, as well as human-wildlife conflict – where the animals may be...
Bird enthusiasts in Petersburg joined their counterparts around the nation this month in the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas bird count. Volunteers in the annual event catalogue bird species and numbers in their area. It’s entered in a national database and shows population trends and location information over the decades.
It's got us all warm and fuzzy inside. While we were all stressed and feeling stuck (quite literally) during Monday's snowstorm, the animals at the Smithsonian Zoo were having an absolute blast!. Posted throughout the last week on the zoo's Twitter page, the video below shows the animals really getting...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo is introducing some new animals, just in time for the New Year! Zoo-goers are in for a treat with some adorable additions to the facility's primate division. Baby Siamang. Parents Boyd and Haddie gave birth to a baby siamang on November 22. Siamangs...
An outbreak of avian malaria has killed more than two thirds of one of the largest Humboldt penguin colonies in the country at a British zoo, staff have said.Keepers at Dudley Zoo in the West Midlands have been left “heartbroken” after around 50 of the 69 birds in their care succumbed to the parasitic disease.A spokeswoman told the PA news agency that the situation was “still ongoing” on Saturday morning and around 70% of the colony had already been wiped out.Penguins are particularly susceptible to avian malaria, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitos and cannot be passed...
Christmas may be over, but the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania still will be looking for surprises under the tree, or in the tree. The society will conduct its 11th Annual South Butler Christmas Bird Count on Sunday. Bird-counters will take to the fields and woods to spot and count...
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Claws N Paws Wild Animal Park near Lake Ariel may be closed for the season but the parking lot is open. The reason? They want your Christmas tree. Spruce, fir, whatever the type they'll take any and all, as long as there are no signs of Christmas decor left behind because the staff gives the trees to the animals.
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A ball of human hair started by an Ohio salon owner before being turned over to Ripley's Believe It or Not! broke a Guinness World Record when it grew to 225.13 pounds. Steve Warden, owner of the Blockers salon in Cambridge, said his son inspired him...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
