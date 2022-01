CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – (From wire reports) As the start of the 2022 season draws nearer and preseason honors continue to roll in, Ole Miss received a pair of Preseason All-American nods on Wednesday as Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko were named to the Third Team by Perfect Game. It is the second preseason All-American recognition of the season for Gonzalez, who was also tabbed to the Third Team by Collegiate Baseball in December. For Elko, the laurel is the first preseason All-America selection of 2022. The Rebel captain was also named a Preseason All-American by the NCBWA in 2021.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO