Storm Team 2 Patrick Hammer's Daybreak forecast 1/4/2022

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be warmer than yesterday with...

www.wgrz.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold, with slow clearing from west to east. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s north, to low 30s south, with just about everyone falling below freezing for at least several hours, so freezing pipes could be a hazard overnight. With a breeze from the north, it will feel like 15° to […]
ENVIRONMENT
capecod.com

Winter Storm Warning 1 AM to 4 PM Friday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY…. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, heaviest near the Cape Cod Canal. * WHERE…Barnstable MA County. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WYFF4.com

More rain coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, expect mixed precipitation early this evening with snow in the NC mountains and cold rain for everyone south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. The rain will dry and clear out after 11 p.m. After midnight, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper teens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wymt.com

WATCH: WYMT team coverage of 2022′s first major winter storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re just six days into the new year and 2022 has already struck a very different tone, with the first major winter storm of the season blanketing the mountains with between four and eight inches of light, powdery snow. WYMT reporters and meteorologists were spread...
HAZARD, KY
KSLA

Winter temperatures return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend colder air is moving into the ArkLaTex as we speak this morning thanks to a potent cold front moving through the region with temperatures either holding steady or falling during the day. Temperatures will be at their coldest Friday morning before starting to rebound as we go through the weekend out ahead of another cold front. Also this weekend is when we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of that next cold front that will move through on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking mainly dry weather along with temperatures that will be rebounding for the region.
SHREVEPORT, LA
krwc1360.com

Bitter Windchill Follows Snow

Wright County was among a large portion of Minnesota that received a few inches of new snow on Wednesday, causing some slippery roads and a few adjustments to school and work schedules. Today, part two of the two-day wintery pattern settles in with a wind chill advisory, and some significant...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 010622

Areas close to the lakeshore could see as much as 6" of additional snowfall depending on where a strong lake effect snow band sets up tonight and tomorrow morning. (Jan. 6, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY

Accumulating Snow Thursday Night into Friday Morning

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Meteorologist Adam Joseph says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning. THURSDAY: Behind a cold front it’s a chillier day today. We start off with some sun early, but clouds increase during the day, high 39.
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/6/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast

Tyler is tracking falling temperatures throughout our Thursday! Details here!. Tyler is tracking a beautiful looking Wednesday with warming temperatures! Details here!. Tyler is tracking milder conditions on this Wednesday morning and much more! Details here!
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/6/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking a beautiful looking Wednesday with warming temperatures! Details here!. Tyler is tracking milder conditions on this Wednesday morning and much more! Details here!. Barrett's Night Weather. Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT

