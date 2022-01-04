ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Governor asking attorney general to investigate shady COVID-19 testing sites

wjbc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker says he’s asking the Illinois Attorney General to investigate shady COVID-19 testing sites. There have been reports of pop-up testing locations,...

www.wjbc.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WCIA

Illinois adopts employer vaccine, testing mandate after U.S. Supreme Court calls OSHA rules into question

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Labor filed new rules on Friday to officially adopt the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for public and private sector employers with more than 100 workers. According to the federal guidelines, employers must require their workers to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and submit to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Illinois Attorney General#Coronavirus Illinois Gov#Wjbc News
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gov. Pritzker pleads with Illinois residents to get vaccinated as COVID cases surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reiterated his call for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as hospitals in the state are admitting record numbers of patients suffering from the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,294 were hospitalized with COVID-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wjbc.com

Illinois House Republicans raising concerns over new vaccine mandate in Chicago

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republicans are raising concerns about the new vaccine mandate in Chicago and Cook County. Proof of vaccination is now required to enter certain establishments like bars, restaurants, and gyms in the city and surrounding county. However, Rep. Tom Morrison (R-Palantine) says business owners are not happy with the new mandate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
uticaphoenix.net

Attorney General James Issues Warnings to EZ Test NY and Keep Health Safe to Stop Misrepresenting Turnaround Times for COVID-19 Test Results

New Yorkers Complain of Waiting More Than a Week for Test Results From Both Companies. Two Letters Follow Similar Letters to LabQ, Labworq, Sameday Health, and ClearMD Health. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday issued two warning letters to two companies facilitating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing — EZ Test NY (a Brooklyn-based collection center) and Keep Health Safe (a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based collection center) — for not meeting promised turnaround times for test results. Both companies have testing sites throughout New York City where they are advertising the delivery of results within 24 hours (EZ Test NY) or 48 to 72 hours (Keep Health Safe), yet both companies have made customers wait in excess of seven days for results, with some complaints to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) detailing wait times as long as 11 days. The two letters notify both companies that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the companies to immediately update their websites and any signage at test sites to accurately reflect how long individuals can expect to wait before receiving COVID-19 test results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kansas City Star

Mississippi lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 after the opening day of a legislative session when Hosemann and many other people were walking around the Capitol without wearing masks. “He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted,” according to a news release from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Requests Federally-Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies. The request comes amid a significant spike in COVID cases in some of the state’s largest counties. “Detecting COVID-19 and...
AUSTIN, TX
redlakenationnews.com

MN Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to get vaccinated 'now'

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Ellison said he tested positive while out of the country and is currently isolating with mild cold-like symptoms. He shared that had he not been required to take a COVID test before boarding his plane home, he would have "had no reason to believe" he was positive, as at the time, he was asymptomatic.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy