Prada, Gucci Raise Tiger Protection Awareness with Chinese New Year Campaigns

By Tianwei Zhang
 2 days ago
Prada and Gucci are linking their Chinese New Year campaign with a good cause for 2022, the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

Under the project “Action in the Year of the Tiger,” Prada is making a donation to the China Green Foundation’s “Walking With Tiger and Leopard” program to raise awareness for wildlife and biodiversity protection in China .

It also includes an art project, which is an open invitation for creative talents under 30 at art schools in China and beyond to present their personal interpretation of the tiger, whether via painting, design or sculpture. Participants can submit their works via Prada’s website.

All works will be judged by a jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga, and some will be chosen for use in a special project taking place throughout 2022.

Additionally, the brand is releasing festive visuals starring brand ambassadors Li Yifeng and Chun Xia, shot by local photographer Liu Song, with set design taking cues from the brand’s men’s spring 2022 red tunnel showcase.

The campaign promotes items from the brand’s spring edit, which includes red, black and white ski items from the Linea Rossa line, Re-Nylon bags, chunky knitwear and pet accessories.

Gucci takes a more literal sense when it comes to celebrating the year of the tiger. The brand released a dedicated campaign “Gucci Tiger” featuring real tigers (photographed separately.) Shot by Angelo Pennetta and conceived by creative director Alessandro Michele, it showcases a wide range of ready-to-wear and accessories items decorated with tiger motifs, as well as a new print, a reinterpretation of a late 1960s archival design by Vittorio Accornero, who created Gucci’s signature Flora design, for the upcoming gifting season.

All products from this collection will be wrapped in themed packaging and special labels adorned with the all-over Gucci Tiger print.

The collection, launching on Tuesday, will be showcased across all Gucci stores in China, as well as major stores worldwide.

In North America, Holt Renfrew Yorkdale and Holt Renfrew Vancouver will host dedicated Pop-Up experiences in Canada, while stores in New York Wooster, Chicago Michigan Ave, Las Vegas Forum Shops, Santa Clara Valley Fair, and Manhasset boutiques will also feature pop-in creativity to showcase the collection.

Since Feb 2020, the brand has also been supporting wildlife through the Lion’s Share Fund, which raises funds to protect endangered species and their natural habitats.

