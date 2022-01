INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report with IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor on the violence in Indianapolis in 2021. IMPD released preliminary numbers on just how many people were shot in Indianapolis in 2021. According to IMPD, there were 762 people shot last year. That is a 6.72% increase over 2020 when 714 people were shot.

