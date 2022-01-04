ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 4 Jan 2022

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the NZD/USD pair. The...

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Aggressive Fed to Keep Eur Below 1.1385

In December, European inflation reached a record high, up 5% over the year before. The US Federal Reserve has pointed to more aggressive measures to contain inflation. Although the EUR/USD remains above 1.1300, buyers may soon give up. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the pair shed off losses and ended the week on … Continued.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

The EUR/USD pair has been in a sideways trend for seven weeks in a row, moving along the horizon 1.1300 in the 1.1220-1.1385 channel. Even the publication of the protocols could not get it out of this state of the December FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which confirmed the seriousness of this central bank’s intentions to tighten monetary policy and strengthen dollars. Apparently, the regulator is frightened by the rate of inflation in the country. In addition, it did not expect the Omicron coronavirus strain to have a significant negative impact on economic activity in the United States.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Search for Bottom

The Bitcoin market has reached towards the $43,000 level on Thursday, as we have broken down rather significantly. That being said, the question now is how much further will Bitcoin fall? There are a lot of concerns now that the Federal Reserve is talking about accelerating tightening monetary policy, and therefore a lot of institutional holders sold everything that they had anything close to a gain in. Bitcoin of course is not immune to this, nor is it immune to the idea of a strengthening US dollar. Because of this, Bitcoin has had a rough couple of days but at the end of the day, we are still very much looking as if there is significant support below.
MARKETS
#Nzd#Us Dollar#Nzd Usd#Forex Crunch
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Gives Back Early Gains Against CAD

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/JPY

USD/JPY is consolidating in a triangle pattern in the shorter time frames!. Does this mean we’ll see explosive moves during the U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) release?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at GBP/USD’s short-term uptrend ahead of closely-watched U.S. data releases. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Analysis: Pullback Remains Shallow Under $1800 Before NFP

The gold price rallied from lows, but expectations from the Fed hawks are still holding it back. The risk sentiment has improved, the dollar is declining, and yields are also falling. Gold’s technical view is bearish as all eyes are on the US NFP report. Gold price analysis shows a recovery from an 11-day low … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Patterns: NZD/USD, USD/RUB

On December 15, the NZD/USD currency exchange rate ended a 515 base point or 7.15% decline from 0.7220. The decline ended at the 0.6700 mark, which provided support on three trading sessions. Meanwhile, resistance has been found in a zone that surrounds the 0.6850 mark. Most recently, the rate bounced...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Gazette

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall Street's tech-heavy...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Relentless Rally to Continue

Buy GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3492. Set a sell-stop at 1.3530 and add a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level since November 9th as hopes of a more hawkish Bank of England (BOE) rose. The pair has jumped by more than 3% from its lowest point in December. This makes sterling the best-performing currency in the G10.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Australian Dollar Holds Firm

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7350. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a sell-stop at 0.7240 and a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair tilted upwards in the overnight session even after the latest surge of Australian Covid-19 cases. The pair is trading at 0.7265, which is about 1.1% above the lowest level this week.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Rectangle Formation Ahead of NFPs

Buy the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a sell-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. The EUR/USD held steady even as an energy crisis in the European Union continued. The pair rose to 1.1345, which was the highest level since Tuesday this week. It has risen by about 0.63% from its lowest level this week.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Fed’s Tightening Weighs, Breaks Key Level at 0.72

AUD/USD falls as risk sentiment deteriorates amid Fed concerns. As global tech stocks continue selling, the US dollar holds its recent rally. As it approaches major support, the Aussie ignores the strong Chinese services PMI Caixin. The AUD/USD price forecast is strongly bearish as the Greenback rally weighs heavily on all the major currencies amid … Continued.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 100-SMA inside familiar trading range

NZD/USD keeps FOMC Minutes-led bearish bias, recently depressed around intraday low. Oscillators suggest continuation of sideways grind but bears command more powers. 200-SMA, key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the upside filters. NZD/USD remains pressured around daily low, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias. That said, the kiwi pair edges...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week even though the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.75%), and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls to Break 1.28 as Oil Slips, Yields Surge

USD/CAD marks the first of three weekly gains during a two-day uptrend. WTI retreats from a six-week high and drops the most in a week. As cases rapidly double, pressure is placed on the medical system, and the new option encourages people to take risks. Markets will be driven by Friday’s NFP, Canada’s trade report, … Continued.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN Forecast: USD Consolidating Against Mexican Peso

The US dollar fell a bit on Wednesday against the Mexican peso but still remains well within the overall consolidation area. When you look at the last three trading sessions, we had formed a nice hammer at the 200 day EMA, followed by two shooting stars in a row. The candlestick during the trading session on Wednesday is quite a bit more bearish, but still has not broken down through the bottom of the hammer from the Friday session. In other words, I think that we are still very much in a consolidation area that is worth paying attention to.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD points to extra side-lined trading – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday we held the view that NZD is ‘unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected it to ‘trade sideways between 0.6785 and 0.6835’. NZD subsequently rose to 0.6836 before dropping quickly to 0.6791 during NY session. The decline has room to extend but in view of the lackluster momentum, a break of 0.6765 is unlikely (next support is at 0.6740). On the upside, a breach of 0.6825 (minor resistance is at 0.6810) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: H&S Pattern Point to Bearish Breakout

Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. Set a buy-stop at 47,500 and add a take-profit at 49,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. The BTC/USD pair remained in a tight range slightly above a key support level as investors focused on the strong US dollar. The pair is trading at 46,730, which is slightly above the key support level at 45,700, where it struggled to move below in December.
CURRENCIES

