Join fitness trainer and founder of Project Snatched Drea Rawal for a beginner's arms and abs workout! In just 10 minutes, she will lead you through efficient exercises that will work every muscle from the waist up. Whether you are looking for a quick break from your computer or want to add an in-place exercise to your training, basic moves like lateral holds and plank toe touches will make you feel the burn! All you need are a mat and a strong mindset to get you through this simple yet intense routine.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO