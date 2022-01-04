India court dismisses Future’s plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO