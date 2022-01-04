ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron could be ‘beginning of the end’ former Trump health official says

By Joe Donlon, Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Oler
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

The swath of immunity left behind by the sweeping omicron variant could mean this moment of the pandemic is "the beginning of the end," Dr. Brett Giroir said.

