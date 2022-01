Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, floated the idea Tuesday that his caucus has "some interest" in amending the 1887 Electoral Count Act, telling Axios that "as we saw last time around, there are some things there that, I think, could be corrected." Former President Donald Trump and his allies used a fringy interpretation of the law in an unsuccessful push to get Vice President Mike Pence to essentially overturn the election last Jan. 6.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 HOURS AGO