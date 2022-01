HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The USFL’s Houston Gamblers have hired former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin as its head football coach. The United States Football League announced new head coaches for four of its eight franchises. Sumlin coached at Texas A&M from 2012-2017 and had a record of 51-26. Prior to coming to A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the Houston Cougars and had an overall record of 35-17 during four seasons, including a 13-1 record in 2011.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO