As we head into 2022, quivering with anticipation about what new variant of concern will appear next to ruin everyone’s plans, it is sometimes nice to reflect on the things that have gone before. Not all the things, obviously, or we’d be here until doomsday, but things from the last 12 months or so. Now, regular readers of my ramblings on TheXboxHub will know that I am a fan of an RPG, and have been fortunate enough to review and play a good few of them over the course of 2021.

