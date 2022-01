Investing.com -- Bond yields rise around the world as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting sketch out a more aggressive monetary tightening this year than previously expected. Tech stocks are expected to give up further ground when they open later but financials and other cyclicals are holding up better. Weekly jobless claims and the Challenger job cuts flesh out the picture from a tightening labor market. Corona-brewer Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Walgreens both report earnings, and Russia and its allies are set to send troops into Kazakhstan to try to quell violent protests that have seen various government and police buildings stormed around the country. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, January 6th.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO