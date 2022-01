Corsair, a New York-based private equity firm, announced on Wednesday that it had acquired a majority stake in Aurora Payments, a Tempe-based payment processing company. Aurora works with multiple platforms and banks to facilitate credit card processing, e-commerce payments as well as to help deploy mobile and contactless credit card readers in stores. The company was founded in 2005 and has since grown to service 22,000 merchants on its platform and process $10 billion in payments annually.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO