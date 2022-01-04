ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 10:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to continued urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis, and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM PST, emergency management reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area, with flooding occurring. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warning area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Flooding is currently occuring in Centralia, including China Creek. Additional flooding is also occuring in Aberdeen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In Virginia, Eastern Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maui Central Valley North, Maui Windward West, Molokai North by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 03:38:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND AND WINDWARD OAHU .A large northwest swell will generate warning or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Surf will be 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores of Molokai and Maui. Surf will be 12 to 16 feet along west facing shores of Molokai. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and also north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 9 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, Southern Centre, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Snyder, Southern Centre, Union, Juniata and Mifflin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the snow will be over before sunrise, remember to allow extra time for snow removal and a slower than normal commute in the morning.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kitsap by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kitsap .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain will continue today across the region, falling on top of existing low elevation snow. This will result in continued major flooding on the Skookumchuck River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 213.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 213.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 216.3 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Strong south winds to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow that will reduce visibility and worsen conditions on US-95 this evening. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop after 4 am PST Friday morning that will cause severe drifting on US-95. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at the latest. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Through Friday. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 47.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage overnight and crest near 51 feet. It will then fall below minor flood stage on Friday. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 36 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...8 PM MST /7 PM PST/ this evening to 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon through Friday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, South Willamette Valley and Upper Hood River Valley. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain combined with snow melt will lead to areas of flooding. The most severe flooding will likely occur north of a line extending between Tillamook to Portland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Knox, Coastal Waldo and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially for the Friday morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Advisory For West Hawaiʻi Shores

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Surf heights are expected to reach 8 to 11 feet along Kona shores, forecasters say. (BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for West Hawaiʻi shores, as a large northwest swell impacts the Kona-side of Hawaiʻi island through tonight.
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located. Target Area: Benton FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR

