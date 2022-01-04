ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

Cover picture for the articleChina, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday. It said that the five countries — which are...

Don Nicholas
4d ago

And Chamberlain came back to England with a letter from Herr Hitler promising "peace in our time". Most kids and people today under 40 will have no idea what I'm talking about. They are well indoctrinated in climate change and now CRT, but not so much in history.

Hansel Jim
4d ago

Don’t need nuclear power anymore, it’s old technology. Viral warfare is where we are at now. This entire pandemic is and has been a warfare simulation.

DirtyDemms
5d ago

Can't really say that...IF there ever was a nuke war most of the leadership would be destroyed,,,thus leaving countries future to its peoples..It would look like a hillside sprouting beautiful flowers after a forestfire..

The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
Washington Examiner

For China and Russia, it's the old rule of realism

When Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border or China’s Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bomber aircraft to swoop through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts, and commentators scramble to devise a reason for their decisions. Why, we ask, are Putin...
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
Washington Times

What does America stand to gain by surrounding Russia with missiles?

In the wake of the Dec. 31 phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin, two very different perceptions of reality were brought into conflict which we can only pray will be resolved in the coming days and weeks of meetings between both sides. Where one side sees itself committed to...
AFP

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine war fears

The United States and Russia open talks Sunday in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow seeking a wide-ranging new security arrangement with the West but facing strong pressure to pull back troops. The high-level discussions start a week of diplomacy in which Russia will meet with NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), with the US trying to assure European allies they will not be sidelined. Russia since late last year has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border and demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward or set up further bases in the former Soviet Union. The United States, to be represented by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, agreed to talks even though it made plain that many of Moscow's proposals are non-starters.
Reuters

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification...
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
The Independent

Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. Some say Putin may not want to engage in two conflicts at the same time, while others say Russia has the military capacity to do both and he will decide separately on whether to attack Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add...
AFP

US, Russia set firm lines ahead of Ukraine, security talks

The United States and Russia set out firm lines Sunday ahead of talks on Ukraine, with Washington warning of the risk of confrontation and Moscow ruling out concessions. Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies ahead of his talks in Geneva that Moscow was "disappointed" with signals coming from Washington and from Brussels, where NATO and the European Union are based.
