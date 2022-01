PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after police say she pointed a gun at two shoe store employees in Prescott before getting away with cash and shoes. According to police, 38-year-old Holly Ailiff went into the Journey's shoe store at the Prescott Gateway Mall on Dec. 24 and asked employees to set aside several pairs of shoes for her. She then said she would have to wait for her husband to arrive in order to pay for the shoes.

