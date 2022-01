The COVID-19 infection rate has soared across the state and Mid-Hudson region and is showing no signs of slowing down. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that although the state is not where it was in April 2020, she continues to prepare in case the numbers reach a crisis situation. "We're preparing for all case scenarios - including the worst-case scenarios - which we're not at. But as I said from the very beginning, I want to have the ability to deploy whatever actions need to be taken if we get to a crisis situation - and we are not there yet."

HUDSON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO