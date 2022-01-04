ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India court dismisses Future’s plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) – An Indian court on Tuesday dismissed Future Retail’s plea to declare arbitration proceedings with its warring partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal. The ruling came after Future urged a New Delhi...

